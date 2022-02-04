Kim Kardashian shares honest statement about Kanye’s constant attacks

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has hit back at estranged husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West, after the rapper publicly criticised the mum-of-four for allowing their daughter to post on TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim candidly wrote in a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram Stories this afternoon.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kim continued.

Going on to reference their ongoing legal battle, Kim wrote, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kim and Kanye officially filed for divorce in February 2021, after six years of marriage. At the time it was reported that Kim had requested joint physical and legal custody of their four children; eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

Since then, Kanye has gone on to publicly flaunt various new girlfriends, as well as claiming to want to win Kim back at one point, after she had started dating new flame, Pete Davidson.