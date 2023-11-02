Kim Kardashian opens up about North’s relationship with dad Kanye

Kim Kardashian has been sharing an insight into her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West.

The former couple, who were married for eight years and finalised their divorce last year, share four children together – daughters North (10) and Chicago (5), as well as sons Saint (7) and Psalm (4).

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim has now opened up about how she copes with eldest child North’s relationship with her father.

In one scene, the 43-year-old mum was shown talking to her older sister Kourtney, as she began to unload her concerns.

"[North] will be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,’” Kim explained.

Kourtney, who is currently days away from welcoming a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker, is also a co-parent herself to children Mason (13), Penelope (11) and Reign, (8) with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

"They do that at Scott's too," the 44-year-old admitted, as she sympathised with her younger sister.

"'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved,” she added.

However, despite Kim’s open admissions, the SKIMS founder went on to note that she will always have a loving relationship with North.

"Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet. I'm supposed to learn even more about patience – she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life,” she gushed.

Kim’s confessions come just a few days after pre-teen North graced her first magazine solo cover.

In an interview with i-D, North sweetly revealed that her all-time favourite song – Through The Wire – is by her father, and added: “One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”