Kim Kardashian is under fire after North wears huge hoop earrings

Kim Kardashian has faced her fair share of criticism for both her parenting choices and her business decisions, and the latest backlash is regarding earrings.

The beauty mogul is no stranger to controversial fashion choices, but now she's been criticised for what her daughter, North West wears.

Kim shared a photo of the pair yesterday to her Instagram followers, showing the six-year-old wearing a pair of big hoop earrings.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added the caption "Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!"

While her friends and family were quick to comment heartwarming sentences and emojis on the image, other social media users quickly pointed out that North is 'too young' for earrings of this size;

@kdollsnowwhite, wrote; "Cute but those giant hoops for a little girl? She’s not even eleven yet."

"Ok I never say anything bad regarding anyone’s kids, but, North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, six? They’re gonna pull on her little holes," wrote another Instagram follower.

"Why is she wearing hoop earrings??? She doesn't look like a little girl," said a third fan. @memo_abdullah05 commented; "Kim dress your kid according to her age. This is so not ok. Hoops seriously?"

The size of the earrings was the main point of contention, with many of Kim's defenders saying that the mum had most likely only put them on for the photo rather than for everyday wear;

"Kim isn’t wearing earrings, so I assume she took hers off to let North wear them for fun. She (North) probably asked. Her ear will be fine bc she probably didn’t have them on long."

What do you think, is it strange for a six-year-old to wear big hoop earrings or was it just for the photo?

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian