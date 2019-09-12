Kim Kardashian might be putting a pee hole in her SKIMS shapewear

Kim Kardashian has spoken about her bladder trouble at awards ceremonies during a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that she sometimes gets urine "all over" herself at glamorous awards shows, and it's slightly relatable. (Maybe at Electric Picnic instead…)

The beauty mogul has been trying to decide whether or not to add a ‘pee hole’ in the designs for her SKIMS shapewear line, seeing as she knows the trouble which restrictive garments bring.

Talking to host Jimmy Fallon, she admitted:

"I just launched SKIMS and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain things. Under a dress to the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn’t work half the time anyway. This is such a legit question!"

The 38-year-old was playing a game where the contestant is forced to divulge random snippets from their phones. You can imagine the weirdness that results from this game.

She also had to show viewers the most recent text she'd received from her husband Kanye, who sent a photo of a ranch alongside an adorable message.

He wrote: "West Lake… The first ranch in our family. 50 years from now this will mean so much to us.:

Kardashian is mum to six-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, 20-month-old Chicago and four-month-old Psalm with the infamous rapper.

The star recently admitted she suffers from a lack of self-esteem but attempts to use any criticisms ‘as motivation’.

She explained: "I struggle with self-doubt all the time. I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time."

"For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical. I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way," she continued.

"A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs wearing a bikini in Mexico. And I was like, “Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym.”‘

Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear seems to be connecting to a huge audience, with the launch making millions within minutes.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian