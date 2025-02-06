Kim Kardashian details her ‘confliction’ about daughter North’s career

Kim Kardashian has revealed her real thoughts on her eldest child entering into the world of showbiz.

The reality star is a mum to four little ones – North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5) – whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Throughout the past year, North has taken steps towards becoming her own star, with the tween performing as Young Simba in a production of The Lion King, and recording a feature on FKA Twigs’ track Childlike Things. North has also been on the cover of two magazines, i-D and Interview.

Now, in the season six premiere of The Kardashians, which launches today, Kim has expressed her thoughts on becoming a ‘momager’ to North.

In a teaser trailer for the launch episode, Kim can be seen speaking to her younger sister Khloé and her own ‘momager’, Kris Jenner.

“I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year,” the 44-year-old admitted.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of energy,” Kris agreed, to which Kim added: “And I’m not ready. If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me.”

In a confessional interview with The Kardashians producers, Kim then went on to admit that she remains “conflicted” about North’s blossoming career.

“I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced,” the mother-of-four noted.

“All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance,” Kim stated.

Last month, Kim gave further insight into being North’s ‘momager’ on the podcast World's First Podcast, explaining: “If North has something and I have to take off filming to do something with her, it just has to be a family decision. And really important to her.”

The Kardashians is available to stream in the UK and Ireland on Disney+.