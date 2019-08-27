Kim K: ‘I was embarrassingly obsessed with fame’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her previous 'obsession' with fame in the September issue of Vogue Australia, interviewed by none other than her husband; Kanye West.

Dressed by Thierry Mugler, Kim looks beyond breathtaking in the latest Vogue cover, but fans were surprised at her honesty in conversation with Kanye;

"I do agree that fame can be addictive and it took me a long time to recognise how lost you can become when you put too much focus on it. Before, I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed, but my focus has shifted."

Vogue Arabia Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut says that the shoot and interview both "reveal a side to Kim Kardashian that many have never seen before":

“Her interview with Kanye West is both real and raw, as she talks personally about her career and family life. It was inspiring to assemble this unique level of talent," he adds.

Her cover was shot in the Los Angeles desert by photographer Txema Yeste, and her one-on-one interview with her Grammy award-winning husband dispels many of the misconceptions she has faced.

The reality star was previously underestimated, but is currently studying law and successfully working US government on criminal justice issues;

“There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true… Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

On lessons she wishes to share with her fans; “I try to be a good person and to take my mistakes and make them into a better experience — to learn and grow from them and move on.”

When speaking about her first real date with Kanye, she says; “I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?"

She also gets candid about the idea of herself as an inspiration, and the pressure she's under to be a decent role model to young people as one of the most followed people on social media;

“I never felt the responsibility of being a role model until I had kids,” she said. "Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see.

"People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

West later asks Kim to choose her favourite sister, controversially: “It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year,” she reveals.

“I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé – 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”

This might have been as a result of Khloé's drama with baby daddy and cheating ex Tristan Thompson, who kissed Kylie Jenner's long-time 21-year-old best friend Jordyn Woods.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian