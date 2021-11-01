Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on a spooky outing over the weekend!

I think Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands at a theme park is the 2021 curveball that I can safely say none of us could have called.

Sighted together at Knott’s Scary Farm, the 41-year-old reality star and 27-year-old SNL cast member looked close while on a rollercoaster, according to photographs. On Friday, October 29th, the couple were seen on the Halloween-themed berry farm in California with Kardashian’s sister Kourtney and her fiancée, Travis Barker – and the world is wondering could it have a been a double date?

They were photographed holding hands during one of the rollercoaster rides a mere three weeks after Kardashian’s appearance as host on SNL. During the show, Davidson and Kardashian actually had a skit together, playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, during which they shared a kiss.

But before we get too excited about this potential new romance, sources close to Kim and the family say that they’re just friends. In fact, Travis, Kourtney’s fiancée, may even be the connection for Pete – the two have a mutual friend in Machine Gun Kelly.

Pete seems to have been a fan of Knott’s Halloween themed transformation and has visited the site for the last few years. It was an adults-only trip, with none of the Kardashian Kids making an appearance and only other adult friends in attendance.

Kim is also in the process of divorcing Kanye West however, and may not be interested in another serious romance at this time. Plus, an insider source close to the family says not to read too much into this particular outing:

‘They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out.’

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more sightings!