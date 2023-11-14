Kim Kardashian admits parents’ divorce helped with Kanye split

Kim Kardashian has been opening up about her divorce.

Kim filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in 2021 after tying the knot in 2014. They share four children together- 10-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm.

Now, two years on from the divorce, Kim has revealed how her own parents’ divorce helped her navigate her and Kanye’s separation.

Kim’s parents, Kris Jenner and the late lawyer Robert Kardashian, were married for 13 years and had 44-year-old Kourtney, 43-year-old Kim, 39-year-old Khloe and 36-year-old Robert Jr together before their split in 1991.

While speaking with GQ, Kim reflected on when her parents were going their separate ways.

“I didn’t foresee any of it. I was in the bath and they called a family meeting. I remember thinking, Please, Lord, don’t let them be getting a divorce”.

“I never had an inkling that it would happen, but I knew that was what they were going to tell us. I felt it”.

Revealing that she thinks back to how her parent’s handled their divorce when her children have questions about her and Kayne’s split, Kim admitted, “I did think about how my parents handled it with us. I just remember them being open”.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age”.

“You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side”.

The Skims CEO went on to add, “Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn’t mean that I don’t feel the emotions. If I’m sad, of course I will cry and feel it”.

Kim then explained that she saw a therapist before her divorce, but now only uses one to help with parenting. “I tried a little bit before my marriage ended”.

“I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting”.