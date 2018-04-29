Kim K just threw Chrissy Teigen the most amazing baby shower

So, in case you didn't know already, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are about to gift the world with another offspring and if that's not an excuse to celebrate, I don't know what is.

To mark to occasion, Kim Kardashian threw Chrissy the cutest surprise baby shower, complete with a stellar celebrity guest list and some of the most PUN-derful cakes we ever did see.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Apr 28, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

Of course, fans were able to catch a glimpse of all the action on social media, with Kim uploading several Snapchats over the course of the festivities.

One clip in particular made had us drooling at the mouth, when Kim showed her followers the array of gorgeous cakes on offer, all of which were iced with various puns including "A Legend in the making" and "Legendary."

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Apr 28, 2018 at 3:08am PDT

Y'know – just in case there was any confusion over who the father is.

John Legend and Kanye West also shared a sweet moment when they put there political differences aside and posed for joyful selfie.

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Kanye captioned the snap, "We got love. Agree to disgaree" – most likely referring to the fact that the pair has been involved in an exchange over differing views on Donald Trump's presidency earlier in the week.

All in all, it looked like great craic altogether, with Chrissy even showing her silly side by taking a seat on a decorative sheep which Kim claims is a priceless collectors item.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Apr 28, 2018 at 3:35am PDT

But hey, it's Chrissy's baby shower so she can do what she wants, right?