Kim Cattrall addresses the Sex and the City reboot for the first time

Earlier this year, Sex and the City fans, new and old, tuned into the highly anticipated reboot series, And Just Like That. However, it was hard to ignore that one fan-favourite character was dearly missed.

Actress Kim Catrall, who played the sexually empowered publicist Samantha Jones throughout the origianl Sex and the City series and the two follow-up movies, was absent from this HBO reboot, which follows the Sex and the City girls as they navigate the complicated journey of life, love and friendship in their 50’s.

While it has been assumed that Cattrall opted not to take part in this reboot series due to the very public feud between herself and her former co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker in particular, Cattral has now spoken out about the series for the first time, to set the record straight once and for all.

As it happens, Kim was not actually asked to take part in this new series, nor was she told that it was happening prior to the public announcement… ouch!

Speaking to Variety, Kim said, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

On January 10, 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker announced the exciting news about the Sex and the City reboot series, by sharing a teaser clip alongside a caption which read, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ,” followed by #AndJustLikeThat, #SATCNextChapter.

Kim went on to explain why she felt that continuing the series might not be the best idea, as she recalled the moment she found out that the original Sex and the City series was coming to an end.

“Everything has to grow, or it dies,” Kim noted, adding, “I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?”

Commenting on how she felt about the fact that her ‘frenemy’ Sarah Jessica Parker previously told Variety that she wouldn’t be ok if Kim decided to return to the franchise, Cattrall said, “Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”