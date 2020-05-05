Treat yourself! You can’t miss Kilkenny’s unbelievable spring sale

Ireland’s leading craft & design shop Kilkenny launches their Spring Sale ‘with a difference’ – we’re all in this together’ is the new phrase to describe life in Ireland at this time, and buying and supporting Irish businesses, including Irish online sites, is where it is at for the foreseeable future.

We are living through unprecedented times, and the lockdown has presented small and medium businesses with critical business continuity challenges. Enter Kilkenny, the home of Irish craft and design (whose 17 shops are temporarily closed) with a super customer-focussed online spring sale, across-the-board offers like never before, and a customer service team to complete a highly personalised service.

“72% of our brands are designed and made in Ireland, so now, more than ever, it’s time to buy Irish, and quality Irish at that – after all, we’re all in this together” said Marian O’Gorman of Kilkenny. “With discounts of up to 50% off homewares, skincare, jewellery, textiles, accessories and clothing, our infamous sale runs online until May 1st and I know people will enjoy browsing and buying once they see what’s on offer on our website www.kilkennyshop.com."

We have picked some of our favourite items that are part of the sale:

An iconic piece of art from wonderful Irish Artist Eoin O’Connor ‘Through the Foxgloves’, now up to 30% off:

Classy colours in Orla Kiely Homewares – now up to 50% off:

Shoppers can turn their homes into a self-care oasis with Voya’s Lazy Day’s Seaweed Bath

and Organic Gentle Body Polish both down to €15:

Another option is the luxurious Handmade Soap Company range from Co Meath, now 20% off including the new Lemongrass and Cedarwood Hand Sanitiser:

Also, now that staying at home in style is the new ‘going out’, with people having fun and getting dressed up for their Zoom calls, Kilkenny’s Irish Jewellery Designer, Jill Graham’s Tiny Dusk Pendant, now down to €42.50 from €85:

Meanwhile, it’s time to embrace the sunnier evenings in the garden now with some Powder Megan Sunglasses in an olive and stone mix, now €21 from €35.

With their 17 shops and 5 restaurants temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family-owned and truly Irish store is determined to engage with its loyal customer base and bring some much needed joy into the homes of hundreds of families, and at reasonable prices, delivered safely around the country.

The Spring sale runs until 8th May. For further information on the spring sale, visit www.kilkennyshop.com.