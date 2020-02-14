Kilkenny raises an incredible €1K for The Irish Heart Foundation

Last night, Thursday, February 13, the home of Irish craft and design Kilkenny, hosted a women and wellness event in their flagship Nassau Street store to champion its Irish suppliers as well as raising money for the Irish Heart Foundation which amounted to almost €1K.

Upon arrival, attendees were treated to Chinnery gin & Poachers tonic, prosecco and a selection of canapes from Kilkenny’s award-winning restaurant before taking their seats at the sold-out event.

Irish retail manager of the year and Kilkenny Nassau Street manager, Mary Keane welcomed guests and introduced the stellar line up for the night.

Nancy Ward, Corporate Partnerships Manager of the Irish Heart Foundation was there on the night to highlight the importance of raising funds to support their research and driving awareness around the work that they do. She thanked Kilkenny and in particular Garrett Mallon for including them in the event.

Led by self-care expert, Mary O’Donnell, Kilkenny customers heard the inspirational stories from the Irish beauty brand founders and the people behind Green Angel, Nunaia and Pestle & Mortar as well as Sarah Mallon of Garett Mallon jewellery design to learn of their respective wellness journeys, their brands and what they do to care for themselves and those around them.

Speaking on the night, Nicola Connolly, founder of Nunaia said, ‘Wellness is all about what makes you happy. Whether that be a nice walk, a relaxing massage or writing some musings in a journal, it’s carving out time in your day just for you. It’s ok to be selfish every once and a while!’

Tickets for the event were €20 with €10 of the price of the ticket fully redeemable against selected wellness products on the night and the remaining €10 going directly to the Irish Heart Foundation. Guests also received a premium Kilkenny goodie bag filled with wellness gifts to the value of €70.

For more information on Kilkenny’s upcoming events and offers, visit their website KilkennyShop.com and keep up to date with new product arrivals by following them on social @kilkennyshop #WomenandWellness.