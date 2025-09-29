Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz confirm pregnancy with third child

Kieran Culkin is about to become a dad again!

The Succession actor and his wife, Jazz Charton, have announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple are already parents to two little ones – six-year-old daughter Kinsey and four-year-old son Wilder.

Kieran and Jazz decided to debut their baby news last night (Sunday, September 28), when they attended the opening night of Waiting for Godot on Broadway in New York City.

For the red carpet event, Jazz chose to don a figure-hugging beige dress. Oscar winner Kieran was then photographed placing a hand on his wife’s growing bump.

The proud parents’ exciting news comes just over a year after Kieran publicly declared for the first time that he wanted another baby.

In January 2024, Kieran asked his wife for another child while on stage at the Emmys, accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Succession.

“My beautiful wife Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids,” the 42-year-old gushed.

"And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!" Kieran exclaimed further, before the camera cut to Jazz laughing in the audience.

Then, in March of this year, Kieran mentioned the topic again when he won his first Academy Award for his supporting role in A Real Pain.

“I have to thank my wife, Jazz, for absolutely everything, for giving me my favourite people in the world,” he shared in his acceptance speech.

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her, because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid. Turns out, she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win,” Kieran recalled.

“She goes, ‘Oh God, I did say that! I guess I owe you a third kid!’ and I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ She turned to me and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,’” Kieran joked to cheers from the audience.

“I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that, honey? You do? Okay, then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith: No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids! What do you say?" Kieran teased.