Khloe Kardashian shares ‘little talks’ clip with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has given a cute insight into the ‘little talks’ she and her 4-year-old daughter True have together.

In a clip shared to her 242M Instagram followers, Khloe and True are lying in bed and the 37-year-old is quizzing her daughter on her favourite colour, favourite animal and where her favourite place is.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned the post, “I love our little talks”.

The video starts with the mum and daughter duo introducing themselves with True copying her mum. “Hello my name is Mommy”. “Hello my name is True”.

True went on to say her favourite colour was rainbow and white, for the clouds of course!, and told Khloe’s followers what her favourite day of the week is with an answer that would make you melt.

True revealed that Kylie was her favourite day of the week, referring to Khloe’s little sister Kylie Jenner. Khloe responded through confused laughter saying, “Your favourite day of the week is Kylie? Aunty Kylie? Pretty soon Aunty Kylie might have her own day of the week”.

Friends and fans of Khloe headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the precious video.

Celebrity make-up artist Mary Phillips wrote, “Love you 2”. Hair-stylist Jen Atkins added, “Khloe this little bunny face”.

“True is the cutest child”, penned a fan of the star.

Khloe welcomed True into the world in April 2018 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The professional basketball player is notoriously known for his multiple cheating scandals throughout their relationship and while Khloe was pregnant.