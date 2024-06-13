Khloé Kardashian gets candid about dating after Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her dating life!

The Kardashians star has not dated anyone publicly since she split from her on-again-off-again partner Tristan Thompson.

The pair, who share six-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum together, ended their relationship for good in December 2021, after Tristan fathered a child with another woman.

Credit: Khloé Kardashian Instagram

While the former couple continue to be on good terms for their children, Khloé has now revealed where she stands in the dating scene.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians’ fifth season, Khloé’s older sister Kourtney candidly asked her: “Are you having sex?”

The 39-year-old promptly replied: “I am not, but thank you for your hard-hitting questions.”

Khloé then went on to detail her mindset towards dating, following her split from Tristan.

“If it happens it happens. I’m not… I don’t know. I don’t want this to be mean, but like, having Tristan off and working, I feel so good that he’s in Cleveland and he’s out doing… like, I just feel OK. There’s a separation, and it’s good,” she explained.

Kourtney later recalled a discussion that she had with her husband Travis Barker, in which she stated: “It was like, ‘Now that Tristan is gone, that maybe Khloé could be free to just even go out and have fun.’”

In a confessional, Khloé addressed her sister’s worries by noting: “I love Kourt for being that concerned about me, but I’m very content, I’m happy. I feel like I’m f***ing thriving in my own little circle and world.”

“Just even to think about someone being in my space who I have to share my TV with them or my bed, I’m like, no. No means no and that’s all you gotta know,” Khloé added, concluding that she is “just finding my rhythm again in life.”