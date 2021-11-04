‘Khai comes first’: Gigi and Zayn are apparently in talks over the custody of their daughter

Khai comes first – this is at least one thing Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik can agree on amidst their turbulent split right now.

It’s been a crazy week for the Hadid-Malik household, with subtle digs, outright accusations and breakups rocking the two families. The first rumblings of trouble started with allegations of a dispute between Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik in which Zayn was accused of striking Yolanda, shoving her into a dresser. Zayn pleaded no contest to all the claims of harassment in an apparent effort to keep the matter as private as possible and the news broke that the couple had broken up, just two years after getting back together.

Sources say the family want Gigi to be done with Zayn for good, so Zi-Gi fans, don’t hold your breath for a happy reunion. The end of their six year on-off romance doesn’t seem to be a surprise to some, with a source close to Gigi saying that Zayn has displayed this kind of behaviour before.

Yolanda, Gigi’s mother, is apparently particularly distraught at the situation, having previously described Malik as ‘like a son to her’. Gigi and Bella are currently staying in NYC together for support during this difficult time.

So what does all this mean for year-old Khai?

The child of the singer and model is just turning a year old and seems to be the one thing both parents can agree on – that they want to raise her in a healthy and peaceful environment.

This week, both parents released statements and took action to co-parent peacefully and effectively as this feud shows no end in sight. Both have apparently met with lawyers to work out custody and have been in contact with one another about how to work out what is best for Khai.

The former One Direction singer released a statement on Twitter explaining his side of the story in a lengthy explanation:

‘As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.’

‘This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.’

Gigi Hadid also released a statement through her rep and kept it short and to the point: ‘Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.’