Kevin the Carrot is back in the most beautiful Christmas TV ad.

The full Christmas TV from Aldi has been released and it’s just what you need to see with the world in turmoil.

Supermarket Aldi has premiered its Christmas advert which sees the nation’s most beloved vegetable, Kevin the Carrot, return to screens to mark the start of the festive season and bring back the much needed wonder and magic of Christmas.

The country was left on tenterhooks and rooting for the plucky carrot’s safe return following his appearance earlier this week in a teaser advert. Just days ago, Kevin set the sky alight, Top Gun style, in a fighter jet escapade with co-pilot Turkey. He was left perilously adrift with a flaming parachute, leaving fans asking Where is Kevin, and will he manage to get home to Katie and family in time for Christmas?

Determined to be reunited with his loved ones no matter what, Kevin is fortunate enough to find a few new friends to help. Getting him out of his snowy spot of bother is a friendly hedgehog, Harry, who gives him a lift.

But the twists don’t stop there! While riding as fast as they can through the night, they fall into a deep ravine and splash into a fast-flowing river. The hope of Kevin making it home to his family seems to be fading fast when who should appear but Santa Claus, played by much-loved Irish actor Colm Meaney (Intermission, The Van and Into the West). Can Santa help Kevin finally make it home? Of course he can!

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said:

“It’s not Christmas without Kevin, he’s the most popular vegetable in Ireland! When talking about this year’s ad we couldn’t do it without him. His cheeky character has grown in popularity and his indomitable journey back to his family shows his Christmas spirit. And what could be better than returning home to a dinner table full of delicious festive food and drink and surrounded by his wonderful family? I think this year more than ever, that is exactly what people want to see.”

After premiering on YouTube today, fans can also see the advert during the Late Late Show at 22:40 on RTE 1.

Colm Meaney commented that he was delighted to be involved with the advert:

“I thought it was about time that I played the big man himself and so was delighted to be asked by Aldi to be part of its Christmas campaign. Kevin the Carrot and his family were incredibly welcoming on set and the whole experience was a total joy – even getting in and out of the big red suit. This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone but I hope that over the festive season people will be able to enjoy this special time with family and friends – and maybe the odd mince pie or turkey sandwich. Oh, and contrary to many men during lockdown I can confirm that the beard is not mine”.

Watch the full ad here – it's a beautiful heart-warming ad which make even the most ardent Christmas grinch smile. Lovely work Aldi.