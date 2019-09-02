Kevin Hart suffers major injuries in car accident but is ‘able to walk’

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart is currently "able to walk and move his extremities" but he still might need surgery, US reports are saying.

The dad-of-three is recovering in hospital after he was left with "major back injuries" after a horrific crash on Sunday morning in California.

Medics are hopeful that the 40-year-old will make a full recovery, but The Blast reports that he's undergoing tests to determine which back surgery he may need.

Pictures from Kevin Hart’s car accident. He’s currently in the hospital with “major back injuries.” It’s a miracle he even survived this. Praying for Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/jPAraN8jnT — (@stclairashley) September 2, 2019

Hart reportedly left the crash scene on Mulholland Highway to call paramedics shortly after the accident occurred.

28-year-old Jared Black, who was driving Kevin's rare 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, sustained back injuries and was taken to another hospital.

Jared's fiance and Kevin's wife's personal trainer, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of minor pain.

My friend Rebecca who's my trainer & an endless source of inspiration in my life, was in a horrific accident with her fiancé Jared & Kevin Hart. I'm grateful everyone made it out alive. Please go give her some love & send some prayers to all involved https://t.co/6ZCxwKZOtP pic.twitter.com/cceOHLNY0g — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) September 2, 2019

A California Highway Patrol collision report said Jared lost control of the vehicle as he turned onto the highway.

The car then veered off the road and rolled down an embankment in the early hours of Sunday morning. Hart has received floods of heartfelt messages from A-list fans and friends.

The Rock pleaded with the Jumanji: The Next Level star to "stay strong" for the laughing they have to do together; "Stop messing with my emotions brother."

Presenter and Brooklyn 99 star Terry Crews tweeted: "Get well soon, brother." Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston posted a photo to his Instagram with the caption:

“Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B."

Hart's rare 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, known as 'The Menace', was unrecognisable in the images of the wreckage, as the roof and bonnet was ripped off and doors almost flattened.

Hart had purchased the car for his 40th birthday in July to add to his extensive fast car collection.

"I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home 'Menace,'" he wrote on Instagram after buying the car.

Feature image: Instagram/@kevinhart4real