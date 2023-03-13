Kerry Katona says her kids are treated differently due to her job

Kerry Katona has opened up about her childrens’ lives and how they are impacted by having her as a mum.

The former Atomic Kitten band member has revealed her children have been ‘treated differently’ at school because of her job and who she is.

While writing in her OK! column, Kerry agreed with comedian Katherine Ryan who recently said her daughter gets different treatment because her mum is famous.

Kerry explained, “I can totally relate to comedian Katherine Ryan, who says her 13-year-old daughter Violet is treated differently at school because the teacher doesn’t like her famous mum”.

“My children get so much crap because of who I am. In the past, I think they’ve definitely been treated differently by teachers, other pupils and even parents”.

The 42-year-old continued, “When we first moved up north, my Heidi had to change schools straight away because boys in her class were teasing her over me being on OnlyFans”.

“People read things about me and then judge my kids. That’s not fair. They never asked for me to be their mum. My downfall should not be on their shoulders”.

Katona also shared an insight into being the main breadwinner in her family. “I don’t think it’s taboo at all. I’ve always been the breadwinner and think it’s something we should be proud of and shouting about”.

“There’s nothing wrong with being the breadwinner as a female, but it does come with a lot of pressure”.

The former Celebs Go Dating star added, “I provide for my children and don’t get help from their dads, so I have to go out there and make money”.

Kerry is mum to five children- 21-year-old Molly, 20-year-old Lilly-Sue, 16-year-old Heidi, 14-year-old Maxwell and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge.