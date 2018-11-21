Kendall Jenner surprises everyone by starring in THIS Youtube video

We weren't expecting this.

Whilst we are used to seeing Kylie on Youtube, Kendall is a rare sight.

However, she has everyone SHOOK by making a guest appearance on David Dobrik's vlog.

If you aren't familiar with the genius work of David – you're missing out.

The 22-year-old has shot to Youtube fame, making millions and videos that are all four minutes 20 seconds long.

David and the Vlog Squad, which includes the likes of Josh Peck and Liza Koshy, generally do a number of pranks and hilarious skits throughout each vlog.

This is where Kendall Jenner came in.

Celebrating the 26th birthday of vlog squad member, Zane Hijazi, the supermodel was his big birthday surprise.

David reveals in the video that it was Kendall who reached out to him via a DM on Instagram.

Clearly starstruck, David confessed he was too afraid to open it.

The 23-year-old had asked the Youtube creator to be friends.

Cue Kendall and her model/Insta-famous friends such as Kaia Gerber, Charlotte D'alessio and Anastasia Karanikolaou entering the vlog.

It's gonna be hard to top Kendall as a birthday surprise for future vlogs, but we have no doubt that David will pull something ridiculous out of the bag.

Happy watching – they're a joyous four minutes and 20 seconds, jam-packed with party buses and cake.