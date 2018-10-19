Kendall Jenner admits to creating a fake Instagram to stalk her ex’s

Kendall Jenner has admitted to a dating faux pas that most of us have probably been tempted to do.

Kendall revealed that she has created fake Instagram accounts to spy on her ex boyfriends.

The model and her bestie Hailey Baldwin starred on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Cordan, and the pair were made to take a lie detector test

During the test, Hailey asks Kendall:

'Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?'

'You know the answer to this!' Kendall laughs: 'Yes!'

There was no mention of who she used the account to creep on, but in the past Kendall has been linked to ASAP Rocky, Harry Styles, Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Anwar Hadid, who she is believed to be currently seeing.

Kendall and Anwar have been spotted kissing at a number of fashion events (Anwar is also a model) and reports claim that the pair are together.

We're not quite sure what Kendall's admission means, could it be that she had abad break up and got blocked by her ex?, and so, had to create a fake Insta to see their posts?