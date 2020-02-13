Kelvin Fletcher responds to rumours about marriage struggles

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has hit back at reports about his marriage. The rumour mill was awash with reports that his wife was furious at the actor for spending a late night with pro-dancer Oti Mabuse, but Kelvin has stressed that there is nothing going on.

He told The Sun that he was "bewildered" by the rumours after he was spotted having a drink with Oti. People believed his five-year marriage to actress Eliza Marsland was on the rocks after she was spotted without her wedding ring. However, the actress wasn't wearing it as she was getting a spray tan.

Kelvin told the publication: "Everything is amazing. I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over.”

Kelvin and Eliza have two children together- one-year-old Milo and three-year-old Marnie. The couple have been friends since they were children and went on to tie the knot in 2015 at London's One Mayfair. Kelvin gushed about marrying Eliza in an interview with Hello! "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

The Strictly Come Dancing cast are forever plagued by rumours and gossip about their relationships, but there's no doubt that Kelvin and Eliza are content in their marriage. The Strictly winner has reunited with his family after a lengthy tour of the UK and Ireland so let's hope he can spend quality time with his family in peace.