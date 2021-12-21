Kelvin Fletcher announces he & wife Liz are expecting baby #3

Huge congratulations are in order for former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz as they’re expecting their third child.

“There's no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again,” Kelvin announced in a statement shared by PA news agency.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can't wait to meet the new addition to our family,” the former Strictly Come Dancing winner sweetly added.

This is the third child for Kelvin and Liz, who tied the knot in 2015 and are already loving parents to their five-year-old daughter Marnie and three-year-old son Milo.

This wonderful news follows another very exciting announcement made by Kelvin just two weeks ago, in which he revealed that he and his family have moved their lives to a 180 acre 18th century farm, to start a new adventure in the farming business.

“We have literally jumped in at the deep end and bought a farm! A reluctant Wife, 2 crazy kids and a Husband with knowledge of farming you could write on the back of a stamp! What could possibly go wrong?!” 37-year-old Kelvin explained on Instagram.

That’s not all though! The Fletchers’ adventures in farming are going to be documented for a series on BBC, consisting of six 30 minute episodes.

“We had the BEST time filming this and can’t wait for you to see it in the new year……just off to feed the pigs,” Liz shared on her own Instagram page.

While we don’t have a release date for this upcoming docu-series just yet, we’ll make sure to keep you posted as soon as we do!