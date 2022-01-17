Kelvin Fletcher announces he and wife Liz are expecting twins

It seems double congratulations are in order for former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher who has announced the very exciting news that he and his wife Liz are expecting twins!

The Fletcher family will soon be a family of six as Kelvin and Liz, who tied the knot in 2015, are already loving parents to their five-year-old daughter Marnie and three-year-old son Milo.

The couple announced the special news today while appearing on BBC Breakfast. When host Sally Nugent suggested that the pair have news to share, Liz gleefully announced, “We’re having another two children!”

Continuing, Kelvin explained, “We kind of recently found out that – to add another curve ball if you like – we don't really do things by halves, do we?”

“We found out we're having not just one baby but two so we're having twins!”

Referring to the family’s brand new farming show, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner said, “It was an absolute eye-opener, so come May we'll be delivering lambs for the first time… I'm not going to be delivering babies but it is going to be a really busy time. So, yeah, we'll have four children!”

The pair first announced that they were pregnant this past December, in a statement shared by PA news agency. “There's no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again,” Kelvin’s statement read.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can't wait to meet the new addition to our family,” he sweetly added.

This wonderful news follows another very exciting announcement made by Kelvin just over a month ago, in which he revealed that he and his family have moved their lives to a 180 acre 18th century farm, to start a new adventure in the farming business.

“We have literally jumped in at the deep end and bought a farm! A reluctant Wife, 2 crazy kids and a Husband with knowledge of farming you could write on the back of a stamp! What could possibly go wrong?!” 37-year-old Kelvin explained on Instagram.

The Fletchers’ adventures in farming are going to be documented for a series on BBC, consisting of six 30 minute episodes. The first episode premieres tonight, January 17 at 8:30pm on BBC One.