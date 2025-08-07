Kelsey Parker speaks out for the first time about loss of third child

Kelsey Parker has spoken out for the first time about the loss of her third child.

In June, the podcaster announced that her baby son Phoenix, her first child with her boyfriend Will Lindsay, was tragically stillborn.

The heartbreaking loss came just over three years after Kelsey’s late husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker, passed away from brain cancer in March 2022.

As she continues to grieve her baby boy, Kelsey has now chosen to open up for the first time since she broke the news.

In an interview with The Mirror, the 34-year-old reflected on her heartbreak of suffering so much loss in recent years.

“I didn't think I'd be living a relived experience, first losing Tom and now losing Phoenix. But I think with any grief and loss, you have to take each day as it comes and work through it,” she explained.

Kelsey, who welcomed two little ones – six-year-old daughter Aurelia and four-year-old son Bodhi – with Tom, went on to share that she has explained Phoenix’s passing to her children.

"For the kids, it just breaks my heart for them because obviously we wanted the happy ever after and to have Phoenix but that didn't pan out for us," she admitted.

“I spoke about it like I did with Tom, I just told them the truth. I think that's all you can do with your children, in anything you're going through, be honest. Because I think people underestimate their children and what their children can cope with. Children have little ears and they listen to a lot of conversations,” Kelsey noted.

The influencer also shared that she believes that losing Tom has helped Aurelia and Bodhi to process the loss of their sibling.

"I think for them it actually makes it easier because they've gone through loss, they understand what death is. We're sort of almost like the Addams Family because we've gone though so much death and darkness. The children are very aware,” she added.

On June 22, Kelsey announced her son’s stillbirth through a personalised poem on Instagram, titling it: “For Phoenix: Born Sleeping, Forever Loved”.