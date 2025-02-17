Kelsey Parker speaks out about trolling after announcing pregnancy

Kelsey Parker has addressed criticisms she has received after revealing her pregnancy.

The mother-of-two announced last month that she is expecting her third child, her first with her new beau Will.

Kelsey is also a mum to her two kids, five-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Bodhi, whom she welcomed with her late husband, Tom Parker.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically passed away in March 2022 from terminal brain cancer. He was 33.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Kelsey has received trolling comments about welcoming another child three years after Tom’s death.

Now, as she continues to adjust to pregnancy, Kelsey has opened up about how the negativity has affected her.

Speaking on her Mum’s The Word podcast with Georgia Jones, the 34-year-old revealed that she is “relieved” to share her pregnancy, but that the reaction has “been a lot”.

“It just makes me sad that people still have the opinions that they have. I think there’s that difference of men and women, and how women can’t move on, but men can,” Kelsey argued.

The podcaster then went on to address criticisms she received about announcing her pregnancy through a paid photoshoot with OK!.

“I have two kids and I do everything for my kids. I’ve now got another one on the way, so every little helps. I haven’t been left with a fortune. I wish there was, but there’s not,” Kelsey admitted.

“I don’t feel like I can do anything right. If I was sat at home, with my pyjamas on, not moving, not doing anything, still going on about Tom and saying how sad I am, people would be like, ‘It’s been three years! She needs to move on.’ Now I am trying to move on, people are like, ‘‘How dare she move on!’” she continued.

“I’ve got to carry on. [My kids] are so happy that we are having a baby, and we are bringing a new baby into our family. Are people taking that happiness away from my children, who have actually lost so much already in their lives?” she concluded.