Kelsey Parker pens new statement after stillbirth of third child

Kelsey Parker has shared an update after the tragic loss of her son.

Last month, the widow of The Wanted singer, Tom Parker, announced the devastating stillbirth of her third child.

Kelsey – who is also a mum to her six-year-old daughter Amelia and four-year-old son Bodhi – lost her baby boy, Phoenix, with her new partner Will Lindsay.

As she continues to grieve her son, Kelsey has now shared a new statement.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to confirm the future of her podcast Mum’s The Word, which she co-hosts with fellow mum Georgia Jones.

“Before I gave birth to Phoenix, I had recorded a lot of podcasts for my @mumstheword pod before going off on maternity leave. I want to thank the lovely team for checking in and being patient to put some episodes out that were during my pregnancy,” Kelsey explained.

“Over the next couple of months these episodes will air. They were part of my journey so I didn't want to not share them, and they all have incredible guests with really important stories and messages,” she wrote.

“Please take the time to listen to these episodes and remember to be kind when doing so,” she added.

On June 22, Kelsey announced on social media that her third child, her first with her new partner Will, was “born sleeping”.

At the time, Kelsey released a personalised poem for her baby son, in which she confirmed his name.

“Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved,” she wrote alongside the poem.

In a further message to her fanbase, Kelsey penned: “Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heart-felt well wishes, I want to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.”

She added: "But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news. I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space."