Kelsey Parker details ‘journey of grief’ after husband Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has been opening up about ‘navigating grief’ following the death of her husband Tom.

Tom Parker, known for being a member of boyband The Wanted, sadly passed away in March 2022, two years after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

While Kelsey shares an insight into her ‘journey of grief’ with the couple’s children, five-year-old Aurelia and three-year-old Bodhi, she has admitted how ‘tough’ it was to celebrate her daughter’s birthday recently.

Kelsey was answering a Q&A from some of her 426K Instagram followers on her Stories when she was asked, “How are you and the kids?? With life etc”.

She responded with a snap of her and Aurelia smiling at the camera and revealed, “We are trying our best to navigate our way through this journey of grief”.

“We just had Aurelias birthday and it was so tough facing another year without Tom being here”.

Kelsey was then asked by another fan, “How are you all doing? Can’t believe Rae is 5!!!!”.

Credit: Kelsey Parker Instagram

The mum-of-two replied by explaining, “I just can’t believe my baby girl is 5. Also how much our lives have changed in 5 years. We have had our hearts ripped out and have been trying to rebuild our lives as a family”.

“However we are positive, strong and we keep living and loving. That’s all we can do”.

When marking her and Tom’s daughter’s birthday, Kelsey penned a heartfelt tribute to her on social media.

Alongside a video of special moments from throughout Auerlia’s childhood, including precious moments with her late dad, Kelsey wrote, “She’s got 5 on it! Our little performer is 5 and to say her Daddy would be proud of the superstar that she is, is the understatement of the Century!”.

“She has kept music, joy and laughter in our home, even on the darkest days and I couldn’t be more grateful for my little Rae of Sunshine! Keep lighting this world Aurelia and making me and your Daddy proud!”.

Parker added, “Happy Birthday Princess. Mummy and Daddy love you so much. You are so loved! Xxx”.