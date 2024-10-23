Kelsey Parker admits why she was ‘scared’ to share new romance

Kelsey Parker has revealed the reason why she was “scared” to announce her new relationship, two years after the death of her husband Tom Parker.

In March 2022, The Wanted singer Tom tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour at the age of 33. Tom had been married to Kelsey for four years, and the pair shared two young children together – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.

Last month, Kelsey confirmed that she is now dating someone new, as she posted a sweet snap of herself with her new beau on Instagram.

In an interview with OK! at Monday’s Pride of Britain Awards, the mother-of-two took the opportunity to share some further details about her new relationship.

"I'm very happy. Everyone has been so supportive which has been lovely and wonderful – I was so scared to share it because, you know, trolling is such a big thing. I was thinking, 'Am I going to get trolled?' but the support and love has been absolutely incredible,” Kelsey praised.

"It's this whole time thing, like 'When's the right time? When's this? When's that?' There is no right time to do anything, you have to just go with your heart and that's it,” the 34-year-old continued.

Kelsey then went on to confess that she has “good and bad days” with her two small children, following Tom’s death.

"This weekend was Bodhi's fourth birthday, he had a really small party with friends and then we had a nice dinner at my house. It made me so emotional because, I think, Bodhi's life up until now has been such a process,” she reflected.

"I was 35 weeks pregnant, and then I had him, and then Tom died 18 months later. So it's been a lot in those four years and It was a milestone yesterday. I didn't post until later on and I think everyone was probably waiting for me to do a post, but, you know, it was a tough day,” Kelsey admitted further.