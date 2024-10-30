Kelly Osbourne shares candid insight into battling addiction

Kelly Osbourne has been opening up about how much her life changed after having her son.

The reality star welcomed her baby boy, Sidney, into the world in November 2022 with her partner Sid Wilson.

As she prepares for her little one to turn two years old, Kelly, who celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend, has been sharing an insight into her motherhood experience after battling addiction.

In an interview with US Weekly, Kelly explained, “I don’t remember life before having the baby because everything has changed. I didn’t realise just how powerful the feeling of love was [going to be] when you have the baby”.

“It’s the most … addictive feeling I have ever felt. You realise in that one second, ‘You’ve given me purpose like nothing has ever given me before’. I don’t think I had purpose. I went from thing to thing to thing, and this level of self-hate and self-doubt that I used to have would just take me out”.

Kelly then revealed that she’s glad her son was born during a time in her life when she was no longer battling addiction.

“I don’t believe God would’ve given me a baby during a time when I wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it. [When] I was still actively drinking, still actively using … I would’ve been a terrible mother”.

“I wasn’t selfless enough. I’m so glad it happened when I was a little older and I had my s**t together”, she added.

Kelly spoke more about her addiction battles as she admitted, “Turning 40 is the opportunity to be the real me and say goodbye to all of the past. I get to start again. I used to carry around the shame of being an addict everywhere with me, and it was a heavy burden to bear”.

“There was a time where everyone around me was dying and ODing or something horrible. I got survivor’s guilt because I was like, ‘Well, why have they spared me?’.

“It wasn’t until I turned about 33 that I sat back and was like, ‘I need to work on me. I need to figure this out because it will be me next’. There are only three places you end up when you’re an addict: jails, institutions or death. I was really f**king lucky that I only ended up in the institutions”.

The One Word singer also confessed that she hopes to welcome more children into the world with Sid.

“I definitely want more babies! I found my guy. We don’t need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married”.

“It’s not as important to me. I’ve worn so many beautiful dresses and had so many moments that have been just about me, so that whole idea of a big day isn’t as important to me”.