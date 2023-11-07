Kelly Osbourne fans overjoyed by insight into life with son Sidney

Kelly Osbourne has shared an insight into life as a mum to her son Sidney.

Kelly welcomed her baby boy into the world last year with her boyfriend Sid Wilson and now they’re celebrating his first birthday.

After keeping her son out of the limelight, Kelly has shared an adorable photo of him on social media alongside a moving tribute about being his mum.

Fans have shared their joy about this look into Kelly’s experience with motherhood and all agree on one aspect of the snap of baby Sidney.

Kelly posted the photo of Sidney smiling as he sits in a baby bath to her 2.6M Instagram followers and wrote, “This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason. That reason is you baby Sidney”.

“To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt. The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you”.

“Before you love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is”.

The 39-year-old then added, “I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together”.

Fans wasted no time in rushing to the comments to say the same thing about little Sidney, with them all agreeing he looks so much like his grandad Ozzy Osbourne.

“He totally looks like Ozzy in this picture!”, wrote one fans while a second said, “He looks like your dad, happy birthday!”.

A third commenter penned, ““Happy birthday little one. Ps you look like your gramps”.

“OMG! So adorable, looks like g-pa and the rest of y’all”, said another fan of The Osbournes star.

Kelly hosted a Halloween-themed party for her son’s first birthday complete with smokey cauldrons, ghosts, skeletons and skulls as decor throughout the event, as well as a black and white soft-play area, matching black denim jackets for younger guests and a live band.