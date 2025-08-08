Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies at the age of 48

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has died.

The death has been announced of music manager Brandon Blackstock, who has passed away at the age of 48. Brandon had privately been battling cancer for the past three years.

Since U Been Gone singer Kelly had been married to Brandon for seven years, prior to their divorce in 2020. The former couple also welcomed two children together – 11-year-old daughter River Rose and nine-year-old son Remington Alexander.

A representative for Brandon’s loved ones recently shared a statement to announce the news of his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," they penned in their message, before going on to confirm that he had been privately battling cancer for several years.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family,” they continued.

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time,” they added.

Brandon’s death came just two days after Kelly had initially revealed that her ex-husband was ill, and that she was cancelling the August dates of her Las Vegas residency in order to support her two children.

At the time, the 43-year-old Grammy winner took to social media to share a brief statement on the matter, but did not disclose the nature of Brandon’s diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Kelly wrote.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she detailed further.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” the Stronger hitmaker added.

After initially tying the knot in October 2013, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and the proceedings were finalised two years later.

Brandon is also survived by his daughter Savannah and son Seth, whom he shared with first wife Melissa Ashworth.