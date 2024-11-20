Keke Palmer discusses having boundaries when co-parenting son

Keke Palmer has been sharing an insight into co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The former Nickelodeon star welcomed her son, Leo, into the world in February of last year with Darius. Just months later, the couple had announced that they were going their separate ways.

Now, as she celebrates the launch of her second book, Keke has opened up about her relationship with her son and how she manages to co-parent successfully with Darius.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Keke explained, “I surrendered to the reality of things and also a lot of personal accountability”.

“I had to look at a lot of things that I learned from the situation that could help support me to not get in a situation like that again”.

“I think that was the main thing – surrendering to the realities, accepting them as they were, being accountable for the things I could be accountable for and moving forward with boundaries”.

The 31-year-old went on to reveal, “Having boundaries with people that you care about, that you love, that you want a positive relationship with is difficult but when you do it, honestly then you get the respect you’re looking for, or you might not, but even still, they know not to mess around with you”.

Keke then shared an insight into how her life changed since welcoming Leo into the world. She admitted, “I do think when you have a kid, it puts everything into perspective in terms of how I’m going to navigate and make sure I put this in the best situation ever”.

“It’s the most important piece of valuable thing you have in your life and I do think it put things into perspective for me with my son, having more boundaries personally, professionally”.

The Nope actress then spoke about how important her son is to her, confessing, “It’s so hard to put into words to describe him. He is the most important thing in my life. He really is. He makes everything so much easier to do because he puts things into perspective”

“It’s so hard to describe the love that you have for your kids and the power that it gives you to be a parent”.