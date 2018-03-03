YAS! Keep yourself warm with these knitted vagina accessories

Listen, it is absolutely BALTIC out, so we all need to wrap up warm.

Time to get the hats, scarves and gloves out in force.

Oh, and if you're in the market for some snazzy new knitwear, why not opt for one of these vagina creations?

Yes, you read that correctly.

We have discovered an online store selling unusual garments, in the form of knitted vagina hats, knitted vagina slippers and knitted vagina scarves.

Handmade by Alenka, the unique knitwear can be purchased from HappyUnderwearGifts on Etsy.

The items range from £17.85 to £26.55, and are worth every damn cent.

Oh, and if your not overly enthused by the vagina look, they also have boobs, willies and all that other fun stuff.

Let's get shopping!