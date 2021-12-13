Kaz & Tyler share heartbreaking statement confirming they’ve broken up

Another Love Island couple bites the dust. Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have officially called it quits on their relationship, four months after their Love Island series ended.

Taking to social media this morning, both shared a heartbreaking statement confirming the sad news to their fans.

“We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship,” their joint statement read.

“We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us. We will continue to be very much in one another's lives and support each other in every way.”

“We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other's careers.”

“Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy for us but we’re learning.”

“Thank you to every single person who has supported us, we appreciate you more than you will ever know,” they concluded.

Kaz and Tyler’s Love Island journey was far from easy. The pair went through many relationship challenges throughout the series, especially in the wake of Casa Amor, when both ended up recoupling with different people.

Not able to get one another out of their minds, Kaz and Tyler were drawn back together again, and finished the series in fourth place, with their relationship stronger than ever.

After leaving the villa and arriving back in the UK, the couple made things official and became boyfriend and girlfriend, a step up from their exclusive status on the show.

As much as we hate to say it though, it just wasn’t meant to be…