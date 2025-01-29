Katya Jones breaks silence as Wynne Evans leaves Strictly Live Tour

Katya Jones has broken her silence after her dance partner Wynne Evans announced his departure from the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Wynne revealed he would not be taking part in the rest of the tour or hosting his radio show for the time being after he was allegedly heard making a sexualised comment about his co-star Janette Manrara, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Now that the opera singer has shared the news that he’s left the tour ‘to prioritise his well being’, Katya has revealed she will miss him.

On Instagram, the professional dancer shared Wynne’s statement to her 252K Instagram followers on her Stories alongside her own short message.

Jones penned, “Let's show humanity and consideration. I will miss you my darling boy”.

Katya also posted a video of Wynne singing on stage during the Strictly tour and revealed, “Really missed this tonight”.

Her insights come after Evans took to his own Instagram Stories to confirm that he would be leaving the tour.

Credit: Katya Jones Instagram

He wrote, “I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing”.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection”.

Wynne went on to add, “Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me”.

After the video of Wynne’s comments about Janette surfaced, he later released a short statement that reads, “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise”.

A spokesperson for the Strictly Live Tour also shared a statement at the time to explain, “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints”.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour”.