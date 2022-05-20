Katy Perry rocks unexpected bikini for exciting announcement.

Pop sensation, Katy Perry, picks up the mic to deliver joy in a new campaign for food delivery giant, Just Eat. Fans (or KatyCats) can expect fireworks in a new music video for the brand, where the star fuses music, fashion and all things food.

In true Katy Perry style, the video sees the California Girl opening her door to a Just Eat delivery courier who she welcomes into her dolls-house-inspired home. As the delivery courier hands Katy her meal, viewers are given a whistle stop tour of her fantastical world, complete with elaborate outfits, piano playing puppets, and of course fabulous food.

The iconic ‘Did Somebody Say… Just Eat’ hit has been remixed into a bubbly pop chart-topper, Katy sings rhymes about the different dishes available from Just Eat. From a “curry in a hurry” with medium spice to “a little sushi while I watch a movie” and even a “papaya salad while I sing a ballad”, the tune celebrates how Just Eat satisfies every food craving.

Known for her love of eccentric fashion, having famously dressed as a hamburger at the 2019 Met Gala after party, Katy also dazzles in nine out-of-this-world outfits. All based on her favourite food, clips show Katy eating noodles in a Moschino two piece adorned with fried eggs, enjoying a “Sub in the tub” wearing a diamante lettuce bralette, and treating herself to ice cream in a custom-made cake dress.

Bringing her star power to the new gig, Katy co-created the music and lyrics featured in the campaign, which will no doubt have fans singing along.

Katy Perry said: “Working with Just Eat was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries to peppermints to now mushrooms. Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland said: “We are delighted to unveil Katy Perry as the latest global icon in our advertising. Katy Perry brings unparalleled star power, and her playful and joyous tone matches our own brand to a tee.

“The playful lyrics about the food she craves echoes the huge variety of delicious dishes available on Just Eat. It’s not just a Friday night treat, we’ve seen growth in demand for delivery across breakfast, lunch, mid-week and even late night too. So, for those, like Katy, who fancy an Acai bowl for breakfast, a margherita with extra cheese on it for dinner, or even a sub when they’re back from the club, you’ll find it on Just Eat”

Fans can also watch the ad now on YouTube here.

And in case you'd like to sing along, here are the Just Eat lyrics by Katy Perry:

Ring ding dong, Ring a ding ding…..Ding dong

Did somebody say Just Eat?

Want my curry in a hurry (medium spice)

Extra sauce on the low (boo won’t know)

And I want Acai

Yeah, yeah, yeah when I’m ordering delivery

A little sushi while I watch a movie

Papaya salad while I sing a ballad

Need some ice cream, make it a swirl

Gotta treat this California girl

When you’re running low there’s only one place to go

Cuz I get what I want, when I want it

Margherita with extra cheese on it

Download now all I gotta do is pull out my phone

Easy 1,2,3…

Mocha-whip triple shot, it means a latte to me

Back from the club (sandwich)

Eating subs in a tub (famished)

Spicy chicken when I’m ready

Bon Appetit from me, Katy Perry