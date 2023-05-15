Katy Perry reveals hilarious Mother’s Day card from daughter Daisy

Katy Perry has revealed an adorable card from her daughter!

Yesterday marked Mother’s Day in many countries, including the United States. To mark the occasion, the Firework singer has chosen to share what she received from her two-year-old daughter Daisy.

Earlier today, Katy took to Instagram to post an image of the card her little girl gifted her in honour of Mother’s Day.

The note read: “Mama, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. I love you!”

Credit: Katy Perry Instagram

Daisy’s name was signed at the end of the card, alongside a cute drawing of a love heart.

“If anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for #mothersday,” Katy teased in the caption of her post.

After sharing the sweet snap, many of Katy’s 198M Instagram followers took to her comments section to share their delight at the tot’s card.

“Daisy Bloom that was beautiful,” one fan penned.

Credit: Katy Perry Instagram

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree or the chocolate doesn’t,” another joked.

“Daisy is growing a little too fast,” a third fan gushed.

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their baby girl in August 2020. At the time, the couple chose to allow charity UNICEF to share the happy news, with an Instagram photo of the happy parents holding Daisy’s tiny hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando wrote.

Credit: Katy Perry Instagram

So far, the couple have chosen to keep Daisy hidden from social media, but the proud parents continue to beam with pride over their daughter.

"She likes to dress up. She's not very shy," Katy exclaimed in an interview with People last August. "She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

We hope Katy had a lovely Mother’s Day!