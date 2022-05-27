Katie Price shares sweet video to celebrate son Harvey’s birthday

Model Katie Price has taken to Instagram to wish her son Harvey a 'happy birthday' as he turns 20 years old.

The mum-of-five shared a lovely video full of photos of her and Harvey from when he was a newborn all the way up until present day, set to the song As It Was by Harry Styles.

The 44-year-old captioned the post, “Happy 20th birthday to my gorgeous boy (man as Harvey says now). I had 20 amazing years with it just being me and Harvey, with me being his absolute constant person in his life and never letting him down”.

She continued, “He is a massive credit to me and I know he will be so excited with what I have planned this weekend and next weekend. I love you Harvey Price”.

Family and friends rushed to the comments to wish Harvey a happy birthday. His little brother Junior penned, “Happy birthday big bro, love you so much”.

Television personality Vas J Morgan wrote, “Happy Birthday Harvey”.

Fans also left kind messages for Harvey on his mum’s post with one writing, “20!! Omg Katie! Oh happy 20th harv. I can’t believe you’re 20 already now I feel old!! Have the best day!”.

“Soooooo amazing, I love the pics. They make me so emotional seeing the bond you share. HAPPY BIRTHDAY”, added another.

The television personality welcomed Harvey into the world on this day 20 years ago in Brighton. His dad, former Manchester United and Aston Villa footballer Dwight Yorke, has not kept in contact with him over the years.

As well as having Harvey, Katie is mum to 16-year-old Junior and 14-year-old Princess whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre. She is also mum to eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny whom she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.