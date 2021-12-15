Katie Price has been sentenced following drink-driving offence

Mum-of-five Katie Price has received a sentence today, after pleading guilty to drink-driving charges, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today, December 15, 43-year-old Katie received a 16-week prison sentence, which has been suspended for one year. Katie will also have to do 100 hours of community service.

This is following a car crash which Katie was involved in this past September, near her home in Sussex. The court today heard that Katie had taken a roadside breath test and a drugs wipe following the crash, with the results coming back positive for both alcohol and cocaine.

As reported by Tyla, Judge Amanda Kelly said to Katie today, “When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others. You could have killed somebody.”

“Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time. You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.”

“You seem to think you are above the law,” Judge Kelly added.

As the judge commented, this isn’t the first time Katie has been in a bit of bother with the police, as the TV personality has had her driving license disqualified six times over the past 10 years.

Following Katie’s car crash and arrest earlier this year, her family and children released a harrowing statement opening up about Katie's mental health problems following these recent developments.

"As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true," their statement read.

"As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs," they continued. "We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."