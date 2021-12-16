Katie Price breaks her silence following drink-driving sentencing

Former glamour model Katie Price has broken her silence following yesterday’s unsurprising court sentencing.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, December 15 Katie appeared in Crawley Magistrates' Court where she received a four month prison sentence, suspended for one year — a sentence which many people on social media believe to be far too lenient.

This follows a car crash which Katie was involved in this past September, in which she was arrested for drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. This is also the sixth time Katie’s driving licence has been disqualified.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, Katie addressed the sentencing for the first time and apologised for her actions. “I would like to thank my family – my children, my mum, dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months,” Katie wrote.

“It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.”

“I’m now spending time getting better – mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time,” she continued. “The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.”

“This will be a long process for myself and something I’ll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It’s also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter together.”

Concluding her lengthy statement, Katie thanked her followers for all of their messages of goodwill, and explained that she was going to surround herself with her loving family and friends and “continue doing the work I love as it brings me enjoyment and helps my mental health.”