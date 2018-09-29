Katherine Heigl’s son has a song stuck in his head and it’s adorable

There is nothing worse than when we get a song stuck in our head for hours on end.

If we are lucky enough to remember some of the words then we can usually just Google our way to a resolution.

But if it is just the tune we know, on the other hand, our only hope is asking friends if they can solve the musical riddle.

And it seems that this pet peeve is the same for children as well.

Katherine Heigl shared a hilarious video of her and her son humming along to a familiar tune.

She starts him off and he quickly joins in, singing along to the beat but unable to recall any of the song’s lyrics.

“Poor kids been humming this tune for a week straight. He even uses utensils to bang it out on his high chair,” the Grey’s Anatomy star explained.

“Clearly he’s fallen prey to the dreaded ear worm as Josh Kelly calls it. Better known as the torture of having a song stuck in your head on repeat!"

The mother-son duo bob their heads back and forth to the tune, embracing the annoying earworm with smiles.

Then when Katherine’s little boy catches his mum laughing, he breaks into the cutest grin ever and gives the camera endless giggles.

“Those heavenly days are when you finally get that catchy tune out of your head,” the mum says.

Fans are fawning over her little one’s adorable singing skills. “That face and the amazing sounds he makes, makes me melt!” said one commenter.

Another mum was quick to name the tune and save the Suits star and her son from their suffering: “And bingo was his name”.

We can't get over how cute Katherine's son is and hope she shares more videos of his musical talents.