Kate wore the cutest baby blue jumper and it is perfect for winter

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland yesterday and she looked as flawless as ever. The mum-of-three ditched the heels and ballgowns for a dressed down look as she popped by The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, proving that no matter what the occasion, her style is always on point.

Kate wore a casual outfit for the outing but managed to look super chic. If only we could look as glamorous when we’re visiting a farm.

The Duchess donned a pair of black skinny jeans, a Troy London khaki jacket and knee high boots by Penelope Chilvers. The one item that we need in our wardrobes is Kate’s gorgeous pale blue cashmere jumper.

The Duchess wrapped up in the snug jumper from the John Lewis Pure Collection. The jumper also comes in the sweetest pink colour that would be perfect for your spring wardrobe. The cosy cashmere jumper costs £125 so it looks like we’ll be saving for quite a while if we ever want to buy it.

Kate’s visit to Northern Ireland was part of her Early Years work. She met with families and children who benefited from The Ark Open Farm. She also chatted to young children from two local nurseries and even fed some little lambs during her trip.

The engagement comes after the Duchess launched her 5 Big Questions campaign. Kate launched the major survey in January.

The mum-of-three has certainly been working as hard as ever on this project and we can’t wait to see where it takes her next.