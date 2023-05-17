Kate & Rio Ferdinand explain the truth about how they first met

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have been setting the record straight on their relationship.

It has been known for some time that the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, first met on holiday in Dubai in 2016.

However, Kate and Rio have since admitted that they are often confronted with false narratives about their first meeting.

On the most recent episode of her podcast Blended, Kate invited her husband to answer some burning questions.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

Starting off their Q&A, the pair chose to answer a fan querying if they got together while Rio was still married to his late ex-wife, Rebecca Ellison, who died from breast cancer in 2015.

“Can I just say, a lot of people say this,” Kate began. “This is one that has actually caused a little bit of issues within the family, because our kids are old enough to read comments.”

So, the couple chose to confront the “real rumour that’s out there” and recount the story of how they met.

“I was at the beach, at a bar. My mum was with us and she was looking after the kids,” Rio recalled.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

“That’s when I saw you. You kept looking at me, obviously,” he joked, adding that he spoke to a mutual friend of Kate’s at the time.

“My friend came over and said, ‘So and so is over there, he wants your number,’ and I was just like, ‘Whatever, he’s a footballer’, that was a no-go zone,” Kate explained with a laugh.

Four hours later, the pair eventually crossed paths and hit it off that night. Kate then went on to detail how she played a trick on her now-husband.

“I don’t mean to be stereotypical, but I knew you thought I was coming home with you,” she teased.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

“We got to my hotel, you wanted a kiss but there was no kiss, you tried to get out and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ and your face, I wish I could picture it right now!” Kate exclaimed.

“I went back [to his hotel], and the rest is history, as they say!” Rio concluded.

The couple now have a baby girl on the way and share two-year-old son Cree together, alongside Rio’s eldest children Lorenz (16), Tate (14) and Tia (12).