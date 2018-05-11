Kate Nash just made a powerful statement about repealing the 8th

A number of celebrities have been voicing their support for the Vote Yes side of the debate to repeal the 8th amendment in recent weeks.

From Saoirse Ronan to Corteney Cox, singers, actors and comedians, both Irish and international have been having their say.

Kate Nash is the latest musician to lend her voice to the repeal side.

Ireland! On May 25th vote to repeal the harmful eighth! Unsafe & Illegal abortion is barbaric, ancient, harming women & must change! The future is bright if we stand #TogetherForYes — Kate Nash (@katenash) May 10, 2018

Taking to Twitter, the Foundations singer wrote:

'Ireland! On May 25th vote to repeal the harmful eighth!'

'Unsafe and Illegal abortion is barbaric, ancient, harming women and must change!'

A post shared by Kate Nash (@katenash) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

'The future is bright if we stand # TogetherForYes,' she finished.

The GLOW actress has portrayed the difficulties of abortion in the Netflix show, after her co-character Ruth has a secret termination.