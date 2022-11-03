Kate Middleton wows in head-to-toe camel look on royal visit

Once again, Kate Middleton is giving us serious fashion envy!

The Princess of Wales made a visit to Scarborough this morning alongside her husband, Prince William. The royal couple made their visit in the aim of launching a new fund to help support young people’s mental health.

The senior royals were representing the Royal Foundation, a charity that focuses on a range of important issues, such as early years development, emergency services, and mental health.

Fans of the Princess were wowed when she stepped out in Scarborough wearing a gorgeous, head-to-toe camel outfit. Kate looked incredibly sleek and elegant in a turtleneck dress and open coat. The Princess finished off the look with some nude heels and a stylish brown miniature handbag.

During their trip, the Prince and Princess met with numerous young people who are benefiting from the charitable work that is ongoing. In particular, they visited a community hub called The Street, which is currently focusing on supporting young people who are being seriously affected by the rising cost of living crisis.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have long been champions of the importance of young people’s mental health and Their Royal Highnesses are passionate about creating long term impact in this space through The Royal Foundation,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace highlighted.

"The Royal Foundation and Two Ridings Community Foundation have therefore convened local donors to secure funding to support the work of community-led organisations working with young people in the Scarborough area,” the Palace added.

Taking to Instagram after their visit, the royal couple expressed how thrilled they were to be championing such a huge investment in young people’s mental health. “So so pleased to announce £345,000 of funding from The Royal Foundation and @tworidingscf, leaving a lasting legacy of support for young people's mental health here in Scarborough,” they exclaimed.

“The young people we’ve had the pleasure of meeting today will play a key role ensuring this funding gets exactly where it needs to go and makes a difference to communities across Scarborough now and way into the future,” the Prince and Princess concluded.