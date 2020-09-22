Kate Middleton attends a mummy meet-up in the park

The Duchess of Cambridge met with parents in Battersea Park in London today, to talk about the importance of peer support groups, and how vital they have been for parents during the pandemic.

It's fair to say that lockdown has been a frightening and uncertain time for many people and families, which is why having someone to talk to who understands without judgment, can be so uplifting and important.

Kate spoke to fellow mums and dads at the park, to hear about how much these groups have helped them during the pandemic.

In addition to fellow mums and dads, Kate also spoke to representatives from these support networks, including the likes of, Home-Start, National Childbirth Trust and MUSH. They discussed the struggles they faced to meet up during the lockdown, emphasising their need for viable outdoor spaces, in order to ensure parents can look after their health and wellbeing.

Kate felt the need to share the importance of these parent-powered networks after speaking to experts from eight different organisations.

The idea is that no matter your background, whether you're a paid professional, a trained volunteer or just a regular mum who joined a local support group, everyone can share their experience, in order to help other parents feel less alone.