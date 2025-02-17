Kate Middleton releases adorable artworks created by her children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have several artists in their family!

Fans of Prince William and Kate have been expressing their delight at the reveal of three pieces of artwork, created by the couple's three children – Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).

The portraits – which also include a fourth, drawn by the Princess herself – were released by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as part of its ‘Shaping Us Framework’, which Kate founded.

Earlier today, the Princess’ team took to social media to release the four portraits, individually drawn by the 43-year-old and her three little ones.

“The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us,” the team explained.

“Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!” they added.

Following the heartwarming reveals, many fans of the royals have since been taking to Instagram to share their amazement.

“Prince George's piece is absolutely amazing,” one fan exclaimed.

“They’re all amazing portraits. Lovely to see through the eyes of the artists,” another gushed.

“These art pieces are incredible. Looks like George, Charlotte and Louis are taking after their mother with their artistic talent,” a third fan added.

The ‘Shaping Us Framework’ marks another milestone in the Princess’ return to work after finishing her cancer treatment.

Kate, who is now in remission, confirmed in September that she had completed chemotherapy, six months after initially announcing her diagnosis.

At the time, she stated: “I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."