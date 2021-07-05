Kate Middleton is isolating after being in contact with someone with COVID-19

(Elle)

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has today confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is isolating after being in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19. The statement read: "Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and self-isolating at home."

This news comes as we learn the royal’s last public event was last Friday, in a visit to Wimbledon to watch Jamie Murray’s doubles match. The duchess sat with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch the game and later toured the venue. This unfortunately means she met with staff all over the venue in the museum and the Centre Court kitchen.

The good news, however, is that Kate semes to be fully vaccinated, sharing in a post from five weeks ago that she received her first dose of the vaccine:

‘Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.’

The duchess will now have to spend ten days in self-isolation, meaning she will miss several major public events, not least of which is the men’s and women’s finals in Wimbledon, something we’re sure Kate will be disappointed about as an avid tennis fan. Most notably, she will miss the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral and tea party at Buckingham Palace with the Duke of Cambridge to mark the NHS' 73rd anniversary on Monday, a particularly important year to celebrate it.

Prince William had already contracted COVID-19, as had Charles, last year and was able to engage in events online and over the phone, but was reportedly struggling to breathe at one point during his time suffering from COVID-19.

Kate reportedly took lateral flow tests prior to her appearances at Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 England match against Germany last week and both apparently came back negative, wearing a mask at both events when it was deemed necessary.

Kate isn’t experiencing any symptoms and isolating is a precaution, but it just goes to show that none of us are exempt from following guidelines – even princesses!

We hope she’ll be all right and send best wishes!