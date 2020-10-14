Kate Hudson spills the tea on some of her worst on screen kisses

Kate Hudson appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, to spill the tea on some of her worst on-screen kisses — and apparently there’s been a few!

Taking a look down memory lane, podcast host Gwyneth asked Kate, “Who was the best on-screen kisser?” which turned out to be a surprisingly tough question for Hudson to answer.

“You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers,” the Fool’s Gold actress revealed, adding, “I feel like I should have had better ones.”

Apparently many of the on-screen kisses between Kate and heartthrob, Matthew McConaughey took place under tricky circumstances, and were in fact not as romantic as they might have looked.

Kate and Matthew stole our hearts in two amazing films together, the infamous How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, which came out in 2003, and Fool’s Gold which was released in 2008.

“The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind,” Kate lamented, before adding, “like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face.”

Wow, not a great look…

It seems Paltrow has also had some less than romantic on-screen kisses herself, as she describes kissing Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. to kissing her brother. “Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, ‘You've got to be kidding me,’” the 41-year-old actress cringed.

Kate revealed though that not all of her on-screen smooches were duds, as she shared a particularly good kiss from the film Almost Famous, which never even made the cut.

Hudson recalled, “You know who was a good kisser, but you didn't see it, cause they cut it out? Was Billy [Crudup]. Billy was good. That was good.”

Well, that tea was sufficiently spilled.